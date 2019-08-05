‘Regional parties will remain in politics due to diversity of India’

Ganpatrao Deshmukh, 92, the 11-time MLA from Sangola in Solapur district of western Maharashtra, has decided not to contest the Assembly elections this time.

Why have you decided not to contest the Assembly elections this time?

I will complete 92 years on August 10. My vision is reduced and I can’t read or write. At this age, nobody has contested either Lok Sabha or Assembly polls anywhere in the country or the state. Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani also didn’t contest Lok Sabha polls after crossing 90. That too influenced my decision. I had not wanted to contest the 2014 Assembly polls but I decided to do so to respect the opinions and sentiments of the party workers. Voters and activists elected me with a margin of 25,552 votes in 2014. This time, I have decided to retire from electoral politics. Though I have announced my decision now, I had informed the PWP leaders four months ago. Since the PWP is in power in most of the gram panchayats, panchayat samiti and other local organisations, I can ensure the victory of any PWP candidate [the party chooses to replace me with] and I want to see this through in my lifetime.

In the 2014 Assembly polls, you won by more than 25,000 votes and your party’s alliance candidate [NCP’s Sanjay Shinde] got a slim lead of only 3,500 votes in the Sangola Assembly segment in the recently held Lok Sabha polls. Was the reduction in the lead, and the fear of losing, a factor in your decision?

I don’t have any such fear. Our organisational structure is strong and has reached all the bastis in the villages. There are several such families in the constituencies who have voted for the PWP and me for three generations. So, I don’t feel worried about the polls. Though I’m not contesting the polls, I’m not retiring from active politics and social work. I will continue to do political work.

In the current political scenario, the space for regional parties like the PWP has shrunk considerably. At one point of time, the PWP was among the principal Opposition parties in the state. What is the future of the PWP, Left parties and other regional parties in today’s scenario?

In case of the PWP, some of the founder leaders left the party in 1956 before the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement and the leaders from the second rank of the party could not lead in urban areas and at state level. The Left parties didn’t change with time. They always took decisions based on international politics. Its leadership remained urban-centric and was more concerned about industrial workers’ issues. They did not take up issues related to rural areas and agrarian economy. Where they did it ? in West Bengal ? they ruled for more than 30 years. I believe regional parties will continue to stay in Indian politics due to the diversity of the country.

You have been loyal to one party throughout your political career. But these days you are witnessing a trend where lawmakers are shifting loyalties on a whim. How do you look at it?

In my case, my idealism and ideology is firm from the beginning. You won’t believe it but I didn’t spend anything from my pocket in all the 13 Assembly polls. The people, who have faith in me, collected the funds. Now , idealism has reduced in politics. It is not just reducing among political activists but in society as well. The middle class that leads changes in society has become self-centred. Earlier, there was people’s pressure on leaders not to change parties. Now, the pressure of people and voters has become diluted over the years. So, the leaders feel they have the freedom to change parties. But this trend will not continue for long.

How do you see the performance of the Devendra Fadnavis-led government?

There are more announcements and implementation is less. For example, Fadnavis and his colleagues had promised to give Schedule Tribe (ST) reservation to Dhangars in the first Cabinet but it has not been given as yet. But it is a fact that there are no allegations of corruption against the chief minister, who studies issues thoroughly.

Is the era of sugar baron politics in Maharashtra over?

It has reduced now. After the formation of Maharashtra, Yashwantraoji Chavan advocated the welfare of the people through cooperative sector. At that time, people who took part in the freedom movement were leading the state in the 1960s and they set up sugar factories, schools and cotton mills for the development of the region. But the cooperative institutes were taken over by the second generation of leaders, who felt that it is their father’s property and the third generation used it for personal gains. Now, the cooperative movement is diminishing due to dynasty and corruption.