Regional parties reason for poll defeat: Assam Congress

Assam Congress president Ripun Bora on Wednesday said that one of the main reasons behind the defeat of the Congress-led ‘grand alliance’ in the state elections was the division of votes with two recently-formed regional parties.

“In upper Assam, we lost 12 seats directly due to division of votes between the grand alliance and the regional alliance of Raijor Dal-Assam Jatiya Parishad. If that could have been stopped, we would have won, say, around 15 more seats,” Bora said at an online interaction with the press on Wednesday.

The Assam election was a triangular contest between the NDA, the ‘grand alliance’ or the mahajot, and an alliance of two newly formed regional parties — the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and the Raijor Dal. The AJP-RD alliance — which won only one seat, that of jailed activist Akhil Gogoi’s — did not ally with the Mahajot.