scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Prioritise regional languages in court activities, says Law Minister Rijiju

In his address at the 12th Convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU), he also praised the Tamil language.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. (File)

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday batted for the use of regional languages in the curricular activities of the courts in the country and said he was opposed to “imposition” of one language.

Rijiju also said easy access to justice is the “call of the time.” In his address at the 12th Convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University (TNDALU), he also praised the Tamil language.

“As you all know, our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) has a commitment to take the country forward along with our culture and our language. I also have been emphasising on this–that the Indian courts and the Indian legal system must have regional languages in the curricular activities.” “I have already spoken to the Chief Justice of
India, senior judges of the Supreme Court and all the Chief Justices of the High Courts, that in the future we must give priority to the regional languages,” he said.

Rijiju added “we all will be proud to see that Tamil language takes centrestage in the high court and all the district and subordinate courts (in the future).” “I am opposed to the imposing only one language. We must give priority to local languages,” the minister added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Savarkar’s impact on Marathi literature and his work on ‘purification of ...Premium
Savarkar’s impact on Marathi literature and his work on ‘purification of ...
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’Premium
Insurance law review on cards to push for ‘efficient use of resources’

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, also the Chancellor of the varsity and state Law Minister S Regupathy, among others attended.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 03:30:32 pm
Next Story

How worried should you be about ovarian cysts that Hailey Bieber spoke about?

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close