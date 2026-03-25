‘He refused life jacket, seemed exhausted before swim’: Singapore court proceedings capture Zubeen Garg’s final moments

The coroner’s inquiry in Singapore into Assam superstar Zubeen Garg’s death in September 2025 has ruled that the death was an accidental drowning, Singapore-based Straits Times has reported.

This was submitted on Wednesday by State Coroner Adam Nakhoda while delivering his findings, and he reportedly said that there was no reason to disagree with the Police Coast Guard’s investigation conclusion after analysing the evidence before him.

On January 14, Assistant Superintendent of Police David Lim, who is with the Police Coast Guard, had testified before the court that Garg had consumed alcohol and refused a life vest before jumping off the yacht, and that he became motionless as his friends tried to convince him to swim back to the yacht. Lim had said that witnesses noted that Garg did not have any suicidal tendencies and was not subjected to duress or coercion before his death.

On the same day, the yacht captain’s assistant had testified that no one had forced Garg to drink alcohol or enter the water, and that Garg and the rest of the group had been briefed on the yacht that they ought to don life jackets before swimming.

Zubeen was in Singapore as a cultural brand ambassador for the North East India Festival. Before the festival began, he went for a yacht outing, reportedly organised by members of the Assam Association Singapore, and lost consciousness while swimming. He was declared dead at Singapore General Hospital. The death certificate issued by Singapore authorities stated that the cause of death was drowning.

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The Assam police have, meanwhile, charged four people with murder and claimed Zubeen was made to get drunk and encouraged to swim. That case is currently being heard in a sessions court in Guwahati, and a special fast-track court has been announced to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis.

The Straits Times reported that the coroner noted Garg had been exhausted before he went for his last swim. It noted that he jumped off the yacht to swim wearing a life jacket, which he took off in the water because he found it too big, and that he seemed exhausted when he returned to the yacht.

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“It was apparent he was already exhausted by the short swim. I find the exhaustion was apparent by the fact he was unable to get onto the yacht himself and required assistance,” it reported the coroner as saying.

He observed that he later decided to join another man for a second swim and refused to wear a smaller life jacket, even though the man who handed it to him tried to convince him.

“Ultimately, his efforts were to no avail. Mr Garg steadfastly refused to wear or allow the man to put the life jacket on him… Having reviewed video evidence, his swim strokes appeared to be more akin to doggy paddling. It resembled the swim stroke of a person who was tired or fatigued,” the coroner has been quoted as saying.

He observed that Garg then turned back to swim back to the yacht, and that he began swimming more slowly and likely lost consciousness, seeing which the other swimmers rushed towards him and tried to help him “to the best of their abilities”.

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The coroner also said there was no evidence of any delay in the administration of first aid, nor delay in getting Mr Garg back to the mainland to convey him to a hospital.