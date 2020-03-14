Refusal to marry woman, money reason for Intelligence Wing staffer’s murder: Punjab Police

The officer said that the relationship between Kulwinder and Sheetal went well until 2019. Sheetal started asking Kulwinder to marry her last year but he refused her proposal. The officer said that the relationship between Kulwinder and Sheetal went well until 2019. Sheetal started asking Kulwinder to marry her last year but he refused her proposal.

Insecurity over an illicit relationship and debt led to the murder of 52-year-old Punjab Police’s intelligence wing staffer Kulwinder Singh. Police arrested his alleged killer Iqbal Singh and their common friend Sheetal Sharma who was also posted as senior clerk in the Intelligence Wing Iqbal Singh was produced in the court and remanded in four-day police custody.

The Sohana Station House Officer (SHO), Inspector Daljeet Singh Gill, said that Iqbal was arrested and he had confessed to his crime. He

added that the accused was upset as Kulwinder was not marrying his friend Sheetal.

“Iqbal also had to return Rs 10 lakh to Kulwinder Singh. He did not have any money so he decided to kill him,” SHO Gill said.

Sources said both Kulwinder and Sheetal came in contact in 2006 after Sheetal got a job on compassionate grounds in the department due to her husband’s death. Kulwinder’s wife had died due to cancer.

“Both came closer and became friends. Kulwinder has a son who has to go to Canada on March 23 while his daughter was married. Sheetal too has a daughter,” an officer investigating the case said.

The officer said that the relationship between Kulwinder and Sheetal went well until 2019. Sheetal started asking Kulwinder to marry her last year but he refused her proposal.

The officer said that in 2019, Sheetal had gone to Amritsar for her daughter’s admission where she met Iqbal Singh who had also come for her daughter’s admission at Guru Nanak Dev University.

“Both Iqbal and Sheetal came in contact. They became friends and started visiting each other. Their daughters were also in the same class. Sheetal had disclosed to Iqbal about her relationship with Kulwinder. She also arranged a meeting between both and asked them to do business. Kulwinder also used to do property business while Iqbal was a contractor. Three months ago, Kulwinder transferred Rs 10 lakh into Iqbal’s account,” a police officer told Newsline.

The officer said that Iqbal also developed a relationship with Sheetal and he spoke to Kulwinder about it and asked the latter to either marry her or leave her.

The officer said, “Iqbal disclosed that Kulwinder refused to marry Sheetal but he agreed to give her Rs 50 lakh and a flat so that she could live there. Sheetal, however, refused Kulwinder’s proposal and wanted to marry him or separate from him.”

The officer said that after Kulwinder refused to marry Sheetal, they both hatched a conspiracy and called him on March 10 around 7 pm to KLG hotel in Sector 43, Chandigarh, where both Iqbal and Kulwinder met.

“We checked with the hotel staff. Both took 36 drinks of Vat 69 whiskey. Then they both left in Iqbal’s car. Iqbal revealed in his interrogation that they both had arguments on Sheetal’s issue following which he took his car to Sector 83-A where he first hit Kulwinder with a stone in his head multiple times and then strangled him and disposed of the body at a secluded place,” the SHO said.

How the case was cracked

After killing Kulwinder, Iqbal had taken a cheque for Rs 20 lakh from Kulwinder’s pocket which he had deposited in the bank. The bank had

called Kulwinder’s family on March 12 following which the police suspected Iqbal’s role as his CCTV footage was found from the bank.

Iqbal too stayed with Sheetal on the night of March 10 after killing Kulwinder.

