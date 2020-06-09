Refrain from conducting classes for primary, pre-primary students until September: NGO plea in Bombay HC

The Plea is set to be heard later this week. (File) The Plea is set to be heard later this week. (File)

A Mumbai-based NGO moved the Bombay High Court on Monday seeking directions to the state government to refrain from conducting classes – through both online and offline modes – for primary and pre-primary students in the age group of three to 14 years until September.

It also sought that the state should frame guidelines for a “common fee structure” for private schools for the 2020-21 academic year in view of financial problems being faced by the parents due to the lockdown.

The petition, filed by NGO Ezra Foundation through advocates Shashikant Chaudhari and Manoj Kumar Singh, further sought a court-monitored committee for framing guidelines for opening of schools across the state and preparing a list of erring schools that are charging fees, and revoking their registration.

“Some parents have opposed reopening of schools but their concerns are not being addressed. Many parents are at their native place at this juncture due to the lockdown and many have become financially weak to afford fees of private schools, which are in several lakhs. In such a situation, parents are not able to pay fees in June or at least the next two to three months. However, schools have issued circular for payment of fees…” the plea said. It is set to be heard later this week.

