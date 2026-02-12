‘Reflects commitment to collaborative maritime security’: India assumes command of multinational training task force CTF 154

Established in May 2023, CTF 154 is dedicated to enhancing maritime security through multinational training programmes across the Middle East and the wider region. (File image)

In a first, the Indian Navy has taken command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 154, a key multinational training task force under the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a development that the Navy said underscores India’s commitment to collaborative maritime security and capacity building in the Indian Ocean Region and beyond.

In a statement, the Navy said the change of command ceremony was conducted on Wednesday at CMF Headquarters in Manama, Bahrain, and was presided over by Vice Admiral Curt A Renshaw, Commander, CMF/ US NAVCENT/US Fifth Fleet.

Vice Admiral Tarun Sobti, Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff (DCNS), and senior military leaders from other member nations were present at the event. Commodore Milind M Mokashi from the Indian Navy formally took over as Commander CTF 154 from the outgoing Commander of the Italian Navy.