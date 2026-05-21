‘Reflects anarchic mindset’: BJP slams Rahul over ‘traitor’ remark

The BJP on Wednesday hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his “traitor” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the RSS, saying the Congress leader’s words “reflect his anarchic and divisive mindset”.

BJP president Nitin Nabin said Gandhi’s remarks were an insult for the 140 crore people of the country and demanded an apology from him. “Rahul Gandhi’s statement today… is extremely unfortunate, as it exposes his anarchic and divisive mindset. In Indian politics, where there has been a tradition of integrity and mutual respect, such indecent language is completely unacceptable.”

“Those who put a leash on terrorism. Those who eradicated Naxalism. Are they the traitors? Or those who sheltered terrorism. Those who promoted Naxalism. Are they the traitors?” Nabin said, adding that the people of the country were watching everything and the Congress would receive a befitting reply when the time comes.