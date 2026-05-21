‘Reflects anarchic mindset’: BJP slams Rahul over ‘traitor’ remark

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The BJP on Wednesday hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his “traitor” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the RSS, saying the Congress leader’s words “reflect his anarchic and divisive mindset”.
BJP president Nitin Nabin said Gandhi’s remarks were an insult for the 140 crore people of the country and demanded an apology from him. “Rahul Gandhi’s statement today… is extremely unfortunate, as it exposes his anarchic and divisive mindset. In Indian politics, where there has been a tradition of integrity and mutual respect, such indecent language is completely unacceptable.”
“Those who put a leash on terrorism. Those who eradicated Naxalism. Are they the traitors? Or those who sheltered terrorism. Those who promoted Naxalism. Are they the traitors?” Nabin said, adding that the people of the country were watching everything and the Congress would receive a befitting reply when the time comes.
Nabin called Gandhi the “Rahu” of Indian politics, alleging that the Congress leader has been “polluting and contaminating” the country’s political atmosphere with his mindset and behaviour.
“The frustration and despair arising from repeated electoral defeats are now clearly evident in his (Gandhi’s) statements. While Rahul Gandhi’s ancestors had mortgaged the country’s land and conscience, today, under the leadership of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, the country’s land has been secured and the confidence of the citizens has also been strengthened,” Nabin posted on X.
The BJP’s sharp retort came after Gandhi called Modi, Shah and the RSS “traitors” while launching an attack on them on various issues at an event in his Lok Sabha constituency of Rae Bareli on Wednesday.
The BJP chief also alleged that the Congress has become a “private limited company” of Gandhi and his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
In a video posted on X, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said Gandhi’s remarks reflect the mindset of “urban Naxals” and alleged that the LoP is acting against the country’s interests.
“Rahul Gandhi has called 140 crore Indians traitors. This tells you that his remote control is with anti-India forces,” Bhandari said.
Bhandari further alleged that Gandhi is angry because “India is united” under Modi and accused him of targeting the Indian state itself. He also alleged that Gandhi’s language resembles that used by “terrorists in Pakistan” and accused him of furthering the agenda of “anti-India forces”.
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