‘Reflect world of today’: UN Chief Antonio Guterres backs PM Modi’s call to reform UNSC

Emphasising that today’s economic, demographic and geopolitical realities are not those of 1945, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday said at the ongoing BRICS Summit in New Delhi that “the institutional structures must reflect it”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday pitched for a greater role for developing countries in global decision-making. He said the Global South should move from being a “rule-taker” to “rule-shaper”.

Echoing that sentiment, Guterres said a day later, “Countries represented at this Summit speak to that changing reality. Over the past several years, major emerging nations have called for an expansion of the UN Security Council. India has been at the forefront of this demand.”