Reflect upon reality rather than just entertainment: Satya Pal Malik to filmakers

Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday appealed to filmmakers, asking them to reflect upon reality and social anomalies rather than “just entertainment” in their movies.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Malik said, “In India, what is shown is not the only reality… India still has poverty, unemployment… If you look at the cities, there are those who sling backpacks and walk around in search for work. We can’t even guarantee them good jobs. The same is the case with the farmer. I have returned seeing the state of our soldiers… Sitting far from reality, I see lots of people making speeches that ‘we are doing this for soldiers, we are doing that for soldiers’.”

Malik called upon the filmmakers to make movies attacking the “new mahajans”, referring to the nouveau riche who don’t spend any money on charity.

“There are those who own big homes, those who live in 14 storeyed buildings, one floor for their dog, one for their driver… but not a penny spent by them on any soldier or their family.So I appeal to filmmakers to attack this category of society. Probably it will yield some good outcome.”

He added, “Get out of the phase where you only end a movie with a girl marrying a boy. Show the anomaly, show the unemployment… there is the struggle of the youth for jobs… our farmers are in deep distress… there are no zamindars anymore… your movies now need to show the new mahajans, the nouveau-riche, maybe your movies will make them act, maybe the youth, the distressed, the unemployed, the society will benefit… I truly believe in the power of cinema.”

Malik, who was previously the Governor of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, also spoke about the abrogation of Article 370. He said, “I am sorry I still am carrying the Kashmir hangover… Earlier 50 people would die in a week. There was unrest in 2010 where 50 people were killed… When the Burhan Wani unrest took place around 110 were killed… Each week there were many casualties. But after the abrogation of Article 370, not even a single bullet was fired.”

Among those present in the audience during Malik’s address were Brazilian actor Wagner Moura, Iranian filmmaker Maysam Makhmalbaf and Bollywood director Rohan Sippy.