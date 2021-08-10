Referral motion defeated, Rajya Sabha passes tribunal Bill

The division was taken up and the Opposition's statutory motion seeking to send the Bill to a select committee for more scrutiny secured only 44 votes.

A Bill seeking to abolish several appellate tribunals, including the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, was approved by Parliament on Monday.

Rajya Sabha passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, which was cleared by Lok Sabha last week, after a division of votes forced by the Opposition to refer the Bill to a select committee was defeated 79-44.

Opposition members, who were in the well of the House shouting slogans against the government as discussion on the Bill progressed, demanded a vote at the end of the debate. BJD’s Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, agreed to hold a vote, provided the MPs returned to their seats.

The division was taken up and the Opposition’s statutory motion seeking to send the Bill to a select committee for more scrutiny secured only 44 votes.

The Bill seeks to provide for uniform terms and conditions of the chairperson and members of various tribunals, and to amend many Central acts to abolish five tribunals: Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, Airports Appellate Tribunal, Authority for Advance Rulings, Intellectual Property Appellate Board, and the Plant Varieties Protection Appellate Tribunal.

All cases pending before such tribunals or authorities will be now transferred to the commercial court or the high court.

Replying to the discussion on the Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticised the Congress for alleging that the legislation undermines the judicial system, and asserted that the government “fully respects” independence of the judiciary.

Dismissing the contention that the Bill violates Supreme Court’s rulings, Sitharaman said, “Judiciary has not struck it down on constitutionality. It has only raised certain questions on some points…”

Earlier, several Opposition MPs rose to speak on the Bill but spoke instead on the Pegasus scandal, and were not allowed to continue by the Chair, who asked them to speak on the Bill.

The Upper House also passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021.