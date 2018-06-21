‘Referendum 2020’: Khaira pulled up by senior AAP leadership

The senior leadership of the party expressed its anger to Khaira over his comments on ‘Referendum 2020’ The senior leadership of the party expressed its anger to Khaira over his comments on ‘Referendum 2020’

The top AAP leadership has expressed its annoyance with party MLA and Punjab’s Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Khaira over his remarks on “Referendum 2020” when he visited Delhi on Wednesday.

While Khaira could not meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he called on Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who reportedly pulled him up.

Sources in AAP said the senior leadership of the party expressed its anger to Khaira over his comments on ‘Referendum 2020’, which is a campaign being run by hardliner Sikh group in USA, Sikhs for Justice, to establish an independent Sikh state of Khalistan.

In Wednesday’s meeting with Sisodia, where Khaira was accompanied by eight other AAP MLAs, Sisodia is learnt to have expressed his displeasure at the controversy and asked Khaira to make his position clear to the party’s state co-president Dr Balbir Singh. It is also learnt that a show-cause notice has been issued by the party to Khaira on this issue, though he denied having received it.

Khaira had come under attack from Congress, SAD, BJP as well as his own party for having said that while he did not support ‘Referendum 2020’, he believed there were several underlying grievances of the Sikhs which had prompted such a campaign. The Delhi leadership of AAP was caught unawares during the protest.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App