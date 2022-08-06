Refer Electricity (Amendment) bill to parliamentary panel: AIPEF to PM

August 6, 2022 7:32:39 pm
All India Power Engineers’ Federation (AIPEF) has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 – which aims to empower regulators and encourage competition in the sector, among others – should be referred to Parliament’s standing committee on energy for detailed discussion with all the stakeholders.
AIPEF spokesperson V K Gupta said that as per legislative business of August 8, Union Power Minister R K Singh would move the bill to amend the Electricity Act, 2003.
“Power engineers and employees from all over the country will stop the work immediately and protest on August 8 if the bill is tabled in Parliament,” Gupta said, adding that the power employees’ protest will continue on August 10 at all the district headquarters across the country in line with the decision taken by National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) on August 2.
Power sector engineers and employees of all the states across the country have issued a notice of agitation against the ‘unilateral attempt by the Centre’ to get the bill passed in Parliament.
Subscriber Only Stories
Despite repeated requests by the AIPEF, the central government has not held any talks with the electricity engineers or the employees even once in the past regarding the proposed changes to the Electricity Act, 2003, Gupta said.
Last year, the Centre had promised through a written letter to the United Kisan Morcha that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill would not be introduced in the Parliament without consultation with all the stakeholders, including farmers, he said. Now, if the central government has taken a ‘unilateral decision’ to introduce the bill and pass it in the Parliament, then it is a clear violation of the written promise given to the United Kisan Morcha, Gupta added.
MPs of several major political parties have termed the bill anti-people and declared strong support to the agitation of the electricity workers, he said.
Gupta said that the central government wants private firms to make profit by using the network of public sector electricity distribution companies in the name of competition. The consumer wants a cheap and reliable power supply, not competition, he added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Darlings actor Vijay Verma was told 'tu Shah Rukh Khan nahi hai' during struggle: 'Today SRK has employed me for his film'
Teen singing star, Justin Bieber's mate, Miley Cyrus one-time boyfriend and now CWG swimming gold medalist
China-Taiwan tensions Live Updates: Taiwan send jets to scare away Chinese aircrafts crossing median line
Vice-Presidential Poll Live Updates: Voting to elect India's next V-P underway; PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi cast their vote
India defeat England to reach women's cricket final
IND vs WI 4th T20I: Toss coming up shortly
Resettling refugees in Rwanda: A look at UK’s controversial policyPremium
The RSS's relationship with the national flagPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
I-T dept searches properties of TN film producers, distributors, unearth cash, valuables worth crores
Union health secretary ‘pulls up’ Karnataka over surge in Covid-19 cases
TT: Sharath, Sathiyan advance to semifinals
Alia Bhatt looks lovely in brown wraparound dress; Ranbir Kapoor keeps it dapper in all-black look
SAD(A), Dal Khalsa ask Sikhs to hoist Sikh flags at homes on August 15
Newsmakers of the Week | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, SP MLA Ramakant Yadav, Telangana Congress chief
White topping work on Bengaluru’s Palace Road from tomorrow, traffic curbs till August 13
Boxers Nitu, Amit Panghal storm into finals, eye CWG gold medals
10th anniversary of Wisconsin gurdwara attack: Biden calls for reducing gun violence to defeat ‘poison of white supremacy’
Jio launches its own streaming platform called ‘JioGamesWatch’
‘Worth every second’: Elderly man shows off his skills on ‘the tiniest bike’
IND vs WI 4th T20I Live Score Updates: Toss coming up soon from Lauderhill