‘Reeks of political opportunism’: Rahul Gandhi on ED action against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday rallied behind NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who is being probed in a money laundering case in connection with the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam.

Taking to Twitter, Rahul said, “Sharad Pawar Ji is the latest Opposition leader to be targeted by a vindictive government. The timing of this action, a month before elections in Maharashtra, reeks of political opportunism.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar Friday will appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at their Ballard Pier office in Mumbai. Section 144 has been imposed under the jurisdictions of Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Marine Drive, Dongri, Azad Maidan, J J Marg and MRA Marg police stations.

On Thursday, Pawar received support from social activist Anna Hazare, who has been critical of the NCP chief in the past. “According to the documents that I had regarding the case, there is no evidence against Sharad Pawar. There is, however, evidence against Ajit Pawar. I am surprised how Sharad Pawar’s name got included,” Hazare told the media in Ralegan Siddhi.

Even his bitter rival, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana president Raju Shetti, had come out in support of Pawar.

Gandhi had previously spoken out against the arrests of Congress leaders P Chidambaram and D K Shivakumar, and called it “vendetta politics”. The two are currently lodged in Tihar jail.

He also tweeted on the detention of NC leader Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana will take place in a single phase on October 21 while counting of votes will be held on October 24.