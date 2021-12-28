RedInk Awards: Danish Siddiqui named ‘Journalist of the Year’, Prem Shankar Jha to be honoured for ‘lifetime achievement’

Senior journalist Prem Shankar Jha and Reuters’ photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who died while reporting in Afghanistan in July, will be awarded with the top two RedInk Awards by the Mumbai Press Club Wednesday. While Jha will get the lifetime achievement award, Siddiqui will be bestowed upon the journalist of the year, posthumously.

The RedInk Awards for Excellence in Indian Journalism will be presented by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana virtually Wednesday evening, who will also deliver the keynote address.

Instituted by the Mumbai Press Club a decade ago, this is the tenth edition of “peer recognition for excellent writing and good journalism,” the Mumbai Press Club said in a statement.

“The Mumbai Press Club has bestowed the coveted RedInk Awards for Lifetime Achievement on senior journalist and author Prem Shankar Jha, 83, for his long and distinguished incisive and analytical writing career. Besides holding leadership editorial positions in several mainline dailies and periodicals, Mr. Jha has authored more than a dozen books on Kashmir, China, and other subjects,” the statement added.

Jha has held leadership roles across several national newsrooms in the country, including at The Financial Express, The Hindustan Times and The Times of India, in the past.

Regarding Siddiqui, the statement said, he was the Chief Photographer for Reuters in India who was killed on July 15 while on duty in Afghanistan. He has been posthumously awarded the Journalist of the Year – 2020 “for his spectrum of the investigative and impactful body of news photography ranging from the Rohingyas and anti-CAA protests to Covid-19 and the Afghanistan Civil War.”

Siddiqui was the recipient of the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for Feature Photography for his work documenting the Rohingya refugee crisis. He was killed as he was caught in crossfire between the Taliban and the Afghan special forces in Spin Boldak near the border with Pakistan. The incident happened before the Taliban took over the country in August.

The Mumbai Press Club mentioned that the virtual awards ceremony will be held Wednesday evening, in which the final winners among the best story nominations across 12 categories of awards will also be announced.