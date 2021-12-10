Red Fort violence was a hiccup, forced farm leaders to recalibrate

With the year-long protest at Delhi’s borders drawing to a close on Thursday, leading a peaceful and cohesive movement was the biggest challenge, farm leaders said.

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU Dakaunda, said, “We were already protesting in Punjab since June 2020, but our ‘Delhi Chalo’ march became historic. Had Haryana not created hurdles and had Delhi Police not refused us permission to hold a rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 26-27, I don’t think this morcha could have become that big. It became a public movement against resistance. After January 26, we felt there could be a big dent in the protest… but we are thankful to our brothers and sisters in UP who supported us at that time.”

He added, “It taught us many lessons as maintaining discipline is necessary in a morcha… we may have to protest again to ensure MSP is implemented. The SKM will be meeting on January 15 in Delhi to review the situation.”

Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), said that after January 26, they focused on those protesters who would be part of the movement in the long run instead of adding numbers at the protest site.

According to Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of BKU Ugrahan — the largest union of Punjab — ‘Human Rights Day’ will be celebrated at Tikri border on Friday before farmers pack up. “The government thought we would get tired and go back… later the Red Fort incident happened. But we stayed strong. This struggle against the farm laws has been historic. Our farmers will start for Punjab on Saturday and on December 15, our union’s 39 dharnas in Punjab will be lifted.”

“It was a struggle of not only farmers but also of landless labourers. We were also part of it, hence the slogan ‘Kisan Mazdoor Ekta Zindabad’ has become so popular. Farm laws have been repealed and families will be back home after months apart,” said Lachman Singh Sewewala, general secretary of Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union.

Contributions from several people in the form of supplies, setting up langars and winter clothing also helped, said Jhanda Singh Jethuke, senior vice-president of BKU Ugrahan.

“This is how we were able to keep the flock together as our contributions never stopped, langars kept running… the people of Haryana cooperated with us the most,” he said.

Said Buta Singh Burjgill, president of BKU Dakaunda, “We don’t know the names of many donors who sent us blankets, jackets, shawls, socks, those who got washing machines installed at the site, who helped in making temporary settlements… There were tough times… but that only made us wiser… Being a farmer is not easy, the whole country knows this now.”