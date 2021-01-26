Farmers protest photos: What it looked like at Delhi’s Red Fort today

A group of protesting farmers breached barricades at the Delhi borders, clashed with the police in several parts of the national capital and entered the Red Fort after they deviated from pre-decided routes for a tractor rally.
After deviating from the designated route for the proposed tractor parade, protesters including ‘Nihangs’ (traditional Sikh warriors), forced their way into the Red Fort and were seen climbing the domes and the ramparts of the iconic fort. Clashes between farmers and Delhi police personnel also occurred in which a cop has been reported injured.
The chaos unfolded despite the police giving farmers camping at Delhi’s three borders — Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur — permission to hold rallies on specific routes, and only after the official Republic Day parade at Rajpath. As per the agreement, farmers were to remain in the adjoining areas of the borders and not venture towards the centre of the city.
