Farmers protest photos: What it looked like at Delhi’s Red Fort today

A group of protesting farmers breached barricades at the Delhi borders, clashed with the police in several parts of the national capital and entered the Red Fort after they deviated from pre-decided routes for a tractor rally.

After deviating from the designated route for the proposed tractor parade, protesters including ‘Nihangs’ (traditional Sikh warriors), forced their way into the Red Fort and were seen climbing the domes and the ramparts of the iconic fort. Clashes between farmers and Delhi police personnel also occurred in which a cop has been reported injured.

The chaos unfolded despite the police giving farmers camping at Delhi’s three borders — Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur — permission to hold rallies on specific routes, and only after the official Republic Day parade at Rajpath. As per the agreement, farmers were to remain in the adjoining areas of the borders and not venture towards the centre of the city.

Protesting farmers at the historic Red Fort monument in New Delhi. Protesting farmers at the historic Red Fort monument in New Delhi.

Groups of protesting farmers on Tuesday entered Red Fort after breaching police barricades, attacking personnel and even vandalising a bus at ITO. Groups of protesting farmers on Tuesday entered Red Fort after breaching police barricades, attacking personnel and even vandalising a bus at ITO.

Farmers also hoisted a Sikh religious flag on a minaret of the Red Fort. Farmers also hoisted a Sikh religious flag on a minaret of the Red Fort.

Farmers also hoisted a flag from the staff from which the prime minister unfurls the tricolour on Independence Day. Farmers also hoisted a flag from the staff from which the prime minister unfurls the tricolour on Independence Day.

Protesting farmers celebrate on reaching the Red Fort during their ‘tractor march’. Protesting farmers celebrate on reaching the Red Fort during their ‘tractor march’.

The crowd outside the Red Fort. Clashes between police and farmers were also reported. The crowd outside the Red Fort. Clashes between police and farmers were also reported.

An injured police officer being assisted by farmers during the clash at Red Fort. An injured police officer being assisted by farmers during the clash at Red Fort.

A clash also broke out between police and protesting farmers inside the Red Fort complex. A clash also broke out between police and protesting farmers inside the Red Fort complex.

Protestors attack a bus inside the Red Fort complex. Protestors attack a bus inside the Red Fort complex.

Several Delhi police personnel were injured during the clash. Several Delhi police personnel were injured during the clash.