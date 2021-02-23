scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Latest news

Red Fort incident: Delhi court sends actor-activist Deep Sidhu to 14-day judicial custody

Sidhu was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Samarjeet Kaur on the expiry of his 7-day police custody in the case.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
February 23, 2021 6:29:51 pm
The court had sent Deep Sidhu to police custody after the police alleged he was one of the main instigators of the violence at Red Fort. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A Delhi court Tuesday sent actor-activist Deep Sidhu to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the Red Fort violence on the Republic Day during farmers’ tractor parade against the Centre’s three new agri laws.

Sidhu was produced before Metropolitan Magistrate Samarjeet Kaur on the expiry of his 7-day police custody in the case.

The court had earlier sent Sidhu to police custody after the police alleged he was one of the main instigators of the violent incidents at the Red Fort.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read |Republic Day violence: Man who climbed Red Fort tomb arrested

Tens of thousands of protesting farmers clashed with the police in the national capital on January 26 during a tractor parade to to highlight their demands.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Many of them driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted. Over 500 police personnel were injured and one protestor died.

In the FIR registered in connection with the Red Fort violence, police alleged two magazines with 20 live cartridges were snatched from two constables by protestors who also damaged vehicles and robbed anti-riot gear.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 23: Latest News

Advertisement