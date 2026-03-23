Red Fort blast probe: Raids across J-K as NIA continues ‘efforts to unravel larger conspiracy’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its continuing investigation into the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi last year.
The raids were conducted in the Srinagar, Baramulla, Jammu, Kulgam, Ganderbal and Handwara districts. “Several digital devices were seized during the searches, and the same have been sent for forensic analysis,” the NIA said in a statement.
So far, 11 accused have been arrested for their alleged roles in the blast that shook the national capital on November 10, 2025, killing at least 13 people and injuring several others.
The prime accused, Umer Un Nabi, was killed in the explosion. “The NIA found during investigation that Umer had masterminded the blast conspiracy in coordination with arrested co-accused and others,” the agency said.
A cleric from Shopian, Mufti Irfan Wagay; Dr Muzammil Ganai, an assistant professor at Al Falah University; Adeel Ahmed Rather, another doctor; and Dr Shaheen Ansari, who was also working at Al Falah University are among the key accused in the case.
The group had termed itself “Interim Ansar” based on the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) outfit.
Several suspects have been apprehended in the case, and on Monday, the agency said it would continue “with its efforts to unravel the larger conspiracy behind the terror attack and to identify others involved in the plot to spread mayhem and destabilise the country”.
Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir. With a career spanning over 15 years in frontline journalism, Naveed provides authoritative reporting on the region’s transition, governance, and the socio-political implications of national policies.
Expertise
Regional Specialization: Based in the Srinagar and New Delhi bureaus, Naveed has spent over a decade documenting the unique challenges of Jammu and Kashmir. Her reporting is distinguished by deep contextual knowledge of the region's post-Article 370, statehood debates, and local electoral politics.
Key Coverage Beats: Her extensive body of work covers:
Politics & Governance: Tracking the National Conference (NC), PDP, and BJP dynamics, including in-depth coverage of J&K’s first Assembly sessions and Rajya Sabha polls following the reorganization of the state.
Internal Security & Justice: Providing rigorous reporting on counter-insurgency operations, terror module investigations, and judicial developments involving political detainees and constitutional rights.
Education & Minority Affairs: Highlighting systemic issues such as quota rows in J&K, public service commission reforms, and the challenges faced by minority communities. ... Read More