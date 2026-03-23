Red Fort blast probe: Raids across J-K as NIA continues ‘efforts to unravel larger conspiracy’

NIA teams raided the residence of a businessman in connection with the Delhi Red Fort blast case in the Guloora area, in Handwara on Monday. (Source: ANI Video Grab)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at nine locations in Jammu and Kashmir as part of its continuing investigation into the blast near the Red Fort in Delhi last year.

The raids were conducted in the Srinagar, Baramulla, Jammu, Kulgam, Ganderbal and Handwara districts. “Several digital devices were seized during the searches, and the same have been sent for forensic analysis,” the NIA said in a statement.

So far, 11 accused have been arrested for their alleged roles in the blast that shook the national capital on November 10, 2025, killing at least 13 people and injuring several others.

The prime accused, Umer Un Nabi, was killed in the explosion. “The NIA found during investigation that Umer had masterminded the blast conspiracy in coordination with arrested co-accused and others,” the agency said.