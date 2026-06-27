Red Fort blast: Absconding key suspect among 3 named in NIA supplementary chargesheet

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against three more accused, including an absconding prime suspect, involved in the blast in a car near Red Fort in Delhi that killed 11 people on November 10 last year, officials said on Saturday.
In the supplementary chargesheet, the NIA has named Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Tufail Ahmad Bhat and Muzafar Ahmad alias Faraz alias Zafar — all from Jammu and Kashmir.
With this, the total number of persons chargesheeted in the case has increased to 13, including prime accused Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was driving the car that exploded near Red Fort and died.
According to the NIA, absconding accused Muzafar Ahmed, a paediatrician holding MBBS and MD degrees, is the elder brother of co-accused Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather and a founding member of AGuH Interim, which the agency has described as an offshoot of Al-Qaeda,and one of the principal architects behind the vehicle‑borne improvised explosive device (VBIED) blast.
Investigators found Muzafar to be among the key conspirators behind the blast, along with co-accused Umar, Muzammil, Adeel and Mufti Irfan.
“He had attended a secret meeting at Eidgah in Srinagar in June 2022, where AGuH Interim terror module was formed,” an NIA spokesperson said.
“Probe has also revealed that Muzafar played a central role in the manufacture, testing and storage of TATP-based IEDs at a clandestine facility allegedly run by Umer and Muzammil at Al-Falah University, Faridabad. A non-bailable warrant has been issued against him, and efforts are under way to trace and arrest him,” the spokesperson said.
Zameer, the NIA said, described as an overground worker of AGuH Interim, remained in active contact with handlers and acted as a courier for arms, ammunition and cash for the module. Tufail, whom the agency described as a former overground worker of Lashkar-e-Taiba, allegedly served as the module’s arms supplier.
The chargesheet stated that Tufail procured an AK‑47, a Krinkov rifle, a pistol, magazines and live ammunition via dead drops arranged by a handler and delivered them to the deceased main accused Dr Umar for Rs 3 lakh.
In the chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court at Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, arrested accused Zameer and Tufail have been booked under sections 13, 18, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Sections 61(2), 147, 148 and 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
The agency said it had established linkages among the accused through forensic testing, geo-location mapping of conspiracy sites and financial trail analysis, and that further investigation in the case is continuing.