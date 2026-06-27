Red Fort blast: Absconding key suspect among 3 named in NIA supplementary chargesheet

The car bomb blast near the Red Fort killed 11 people in Delhi on November 10, 2025. The total number of people chargesheeted in the case is 13 now. (File Photo)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against three more accused, including an absconding prime suspect, involved in the blast in a car near Red Fort in Delhi that killed 11 people on November 10 last year, officials said on Saturday.

In the supplementary chargesheet, the NIA has named Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Tufail Ahmad Bhat and Muzafar Ahmad alias Faraz alias Zafar — all from Jammu and Kashmir.

With this, the total number of persons chargesheeted in the case has increased to 13, including prime accused Dr Umar Un Nabi, who was driving the car that exploded near Red Fort and died.