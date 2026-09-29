Red Bull challenges food safety regulator’s ban on ‘energy drink’ label

Red Bull India has approached the Delhi High Court, claiming that the regulatory process was not followed before the use of the globally recognised descriptor was prohibited. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Austrian beverage company Red Bull has challenged the Indian food regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) decision to prohibit the use of the term “energy drink” on high-caffeine beverages, arguing that the order was issued without prior notice and is creating uncertainty for its investments in the country.

Red Bull India has approached the Delhi High Court, claiming that the regulatory process was not followed before the use of the globally recognised descriptor was prohibited, according to the company’s court filing seen by Reuters.



The case marks the first legal challenge to the move, which is part of a wider food safety enforcement drive in India that has seen regulators carry out surprise inspections and examine compliance by major companies.