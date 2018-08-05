Recruitment to MP Assembly secretariat cancelled over charges of irregularities

The secretariat had called around 200 people for a written test, followed by personal interviews for several posts, including assistants, security guards and drivers, after the state government cleared the proposal to fill 40 vacancies. (PTI Photo/Used for representational purpose) The secretariat had called around 200 people for a written test, followed by personal interviews for several posts, including assistants, security guards and drivers, after the state government cleared the proposal to fill 40 vacancies. (PTI Photo/Used for representational purpose)

The proposed recruitment to several posts in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly secretariat was cancelled after Deputy Speaker Rajendra Singh alleged that it smacked of favouritism and was in violation of rules. The secretariat had called around 200 people for a written test, followed by personal interviews for several posts, including assistants, security guards and drivers, after the state government cleared the proposal to fill 40 vacancies.

Singh, a Congress MLA from Amarpatan constituency in Satna district, wrote to Speaker Sitasaran Sharma last week, alleging that due process was not followed. In the letter, Singh alleged that there was suspicion that a select few, whose relatives worked in the secretariat, had been informed directly, instead of issuing an advertisement.

“The whole process was under suspicion. I took a stand and it has been vindicated,’’ Singh told The Sunday Express. He said the whole process will have to be started from scratch to give an equal opportunity to everyone. Earlier, applicants from only 15 or 16 districts, out of 51 districts were given a chance.

The Assembly secretariat said that because the posts were limited, it chose to directly approach employment exchanges and called five people for every post to ensure only eligible people were hired. Principal Secretary A P Singh said thousands of people apply when an open advertisement is issued, burdening the secretariat. He claimed the process had been cancelled. When asked about the charge that relatives of people working in the secretariat had been called for the written test, he said, “Those levelling these allegations are indulging in guess work.”

