Recruitment of Covid ward attendants: 1,267 turn up to interview for 90 posts

OVER A thousand people turned up outside the Ludhiana civil surgeon’s office Friday to interview for 90 vacant posts of attendants for Covid wards.

The devastating effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the common man was evident as social distancing norms were ignored while 1,267 people lined up outside the office for a job that pays Rs 750 a day.

The walk-in interviews were scheduled for Friday morning and by noon, as the numbers increased, police had to be called to segregate people in different queues. Later, they submitted their documents and left.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has asked doctors, paramedical staff to volunteer for Covid duties, for which they will be paid on a per day basis. These are temporary postings and required only for covid patients in case the numbers increase.

Interviews of doctors, nurses have already been conducted and on Friday, interviews were being conducted for ward attendants.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “Unemployment is high in our country and the rush is proof of the same. We just took documents of more than 1200 in number and we will see them minutely and later call suitable candidates for work on a per day basis. It is not a permanent job. A specialist will be paid Rs 5,000 a day while an MBBS doctor will be paid Rs 3,500 a day, BDS doctor will be paid Rs 2,800 a day, a pharmacist’s per day charges are Rs 1000 while ward attendants will be paid Rs 750 a day. This staff will be called in case rush of patients increases. In the past, there have been sudden spurts in the number of cases. They will be paid for the day they will do their duty. If they will be put on one week duty, they will rest for another week as it is a must as per health protocol.”

He added, “As the rush had increased, we had to seek police help to ask them to stand in rows. However, documents of all persons were taken today itself. We had not expected this kind of rush for a per day wages job.”

This kind of recruitment is going on across the state, said Dr Parwinder Singh Sidhu, director, National Health Mission. “This recruitment can fill the gap in terms of shortage of staff in various hospitals and also provide more doctors and paramedicals in case patients increase.”

Protest against changes in labour laws, non-payment of wages

Trade unions protested outside the Ludhiana DC’s office on Friday over changes in labour laws and non-payment of wages to workers during the lockdown period. The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Central India Trade Union (CITU) members and other unions took part in the dharna where social distancing was barely observed. Dharnas were also organised by farmer unions in various districts on the same issue.

