Recovery rate rises to 81.8 per cent in Mohali

Three more Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the district on Thursday, taking the total number of fatalities to 197. As many as 148 positive cases were also reported, taking the tally of positive cases to 10,535 with 1,714 active cases.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said that 155 patients have also recovered, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,624.

The district has a recovery rate of 81.8 per cent, while the death rate is 1.8 per cent. Meanwhile, India’s recovery stands at over 83 per cent as of now.

Dr Manjeet Singh said a 58-year-old man from Kumbra, suffering from Cirrhosis of liver, died at Sohana hospital. A 67-year-old man from Jastana Kalan village near Derabassi died at Healing Touch Hospital in Ambala. A man from Kambala village, suffering from heart disease, passed away at GMCH-32.

As many as135 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), six from Kurali, three from Kharar, and two each from Derabassi and Lalru.

