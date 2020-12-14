Recovery rate nears 94%, active cases drop to 22,573

The test positivity rate stands at 8.12 per cent. (Representational)

West Bengal on Sunday reported 2,580 new cases in 24 hours, while 47 deaths took the toll to 9,057. According to the state health bulletin, which is updated till 9 am, 2,994 people were discharged, taking the recovery rate up to 93.94 per cent. The active caseload dropped to 22,573.

Of the new positive cases, 668 were recorded in Kolkata, taking the total number of cases in the state capital to 1,16,242. On the other hand, 652 cases were reported from North 24 Parganas district, taking the total positive cases from the district to 1,09,722. Eleven of the latest fatalities occurred in the capital, while 12 were reported in North 24 Parganas.

According to the health bulletin, 41,218 tests were conducted in 24 hours, taking the cumulative number of samples examined to 64,23,496.

The test positivity rate stands at 8.12 per cent.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd