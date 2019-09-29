Recovery of Pakistani drones: In flip-flop by Punjab Police, more questions than answers

The alleged recovery of a Pakistani drone from Muhawa village in Amritsar has raised more questions than answers with a senior Punjab Police official and the state government contradicting each other.

Advertising

On Friday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Counter Intelligence), Amritsar, Balbir Singh claimed that a team led by him “recovered around 12 noon to 1 pm” a Pakistani drone that had crashlanded after dropping weapons in Muhawa village.

Hours later, the state information and public relations department “clarified” that the Punjab Police had actually recovered a crashlanded drone at Muhawa, situated close to Indo-Pak border, on August 13 last month.

However, it didn’t explain why DSP Balbir Singh visited Muhawa along with key accused Akashdeep, more than a month after the actual recovery and made the claim of having recovered the drone on Friday.

Advertising

“We had recovered the drone from the paddy fields of village Muhawa on the night of August 13. We had went their on secret information. We had handed over the drone to the counter intelligence wing. No weapons were found attached with the drone,” said Manmeet Singh, who was then Gharinda SHO. Muhawa village falls under Gharinda.

A villager, who didn’t wish to be named, confirmed that police had searched the area around Muhawa last month but said that “we don’t know if they had found anything”.

In the meantime, Punjab Police claimed that it had alerted central agencies.

Incidentally, the state police had not shared with the media any information about any drone recovered on August 13.

It was on Sunday that Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta claimed that weapons including 5 AK-47 rifles (along with 16 magazines and 472 rounds of ammunition), 4 Chinese made .30 bore pistols (along with 8 magazines and 72 rounds of ammunition), 9 hand grenades, 5 Thuraya satellite phones along with their ancillary equipment, 2 mobile phones, 2 wireless sets and fake Indianj currency with face value of Rs 10 lakh were air dropped in Rajoke by drones.

Interestingly, during his visit to Amritsar Tuesday, Gupta did not confirm the recovery of drone. “It seems drones were used. We are collecting the evidence and we have been making efforts to confirm use of drones. Indications so far suggest that drones have been used and it is a challenge for Punjab Police, Indian state, BSF and Air Force,” he had said.

He had made the statement when Punjab Police had already recovered a drone on August 13.

Punjab Police admitted about the recovery made last month only after DSP Balbir Singh made some remarks, which contradicted the information shared earlier with centeral agencies.

“Details of the drone (recovered on august 13) were promptly shared with the central government for facilitating detailed technical investigations by concerned central agencies. The state government expressed concern over the movement of large sized drones from across the Indo-Pak border to the Union Home Ministry. It was pointed out that acquisition of such capacity and skills by Jihadi and pro-Khalistani terrorist outfits had serious implications for national security, especially for vital installations, public meetings/events and highly threatened protectees. It was also impressed that it was imperative to develop suitable measures for detection of such drones and to identify and deploy appropriate counter-measures,” reads the press note released Friday evening.

Yet, the Union home ministry has not responded to the claims of Punjab Police.

A BSF official, requesting anonymity, questioned the police theory. “When police had already recovered drones then would the criminals try the failed modus operandi (to smuggle weapons) that too when they knew that the security agencies will be all the more alert?”

BSF, however, has not confirmed received any alert after the recovery of first drone on August 13.

“Why is the Punjab Police so confused? Why are there two different versions about the recovery of the same drone,” the BSF official asked.

Contacted, Rajendra N Dhoke, Additional Director General of Police (Counter Intelligence), said, “I am travelling for last two days. I will not be able to comment on it (contradictions in police theory)”.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police officials, wishing not to be named, sought to put the BSF in the dock. “BSF would never accept that drones from Pakistan breached the border. Did they admit the breach by terrorists who carried out Dinanagar and Pathankot air base attacks,” the police officer asked.

Meanwhile, a day after BSF DG VK Johri visited Rajoke village, the border force claimed to have recovered nearly 2 kg heroin from near border outpost Rajoke in Ferozepur sector.

In a press note, BSF said that its troopers noticed suspicious movement on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and fired at the suspects, however, they managed to escape. Later, two packets of heroin weighing 1.9 kg were recovered from the spot, it said

Advertising

Rajoke is the same village from where Punjab Police had claimed to have recovered the huge consignment of weapons air dropped by drones.