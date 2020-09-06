Recovery count crosses 1.5 lakh Coronavirus toll goes past 3,500

Two workers on Saturday disinfect train coaches at Sealdah railway station, which was closed in March. (Photo by Partha Paul)

The Covid-19 toll in West Bengal crossed 3,500 on Saturday to rise to 3,510 as 58 people died in 24 hours, according to the health bulletin in which figures are updated till 9 am.

The state also reported over 3,000 cases in a day for the first time this week. The case count rose to 1,77,701 after 3,042 infections were detected across the state. However, the new infections were not enough to dent the state’s rising recovery rate, which climbed to 84.86 per cent after 3,248 patients were said to have recovered. As a result, active cases dropped to 23,390. More than 1.5 lakh patients — 1,50,801 to be precise — have recovered from the disease till date.

Just over half of the latest cases were detected in the South Bengal epicentre comprising Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly. These five districts also recorded 42 deaths.

In Paschim Medinipur and Purba Medinipur, the two other districts of concern in the region, there were nine fatalities, while active caseloads declined. In Paschim Medinipur, 354 recoveries pushed down active cases by 125 to 1,296. Medinipur administrative division’s Bankura district, which had added only 500 cases the week before, has already reported 610 cases this week.

Up in North Bengal, only two deaths were reported. The situation improved marginally in Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar — two of the three districts with most patients — as their active cases fell. But, Jalpaiguri saw its active caseload rise to 777. It now has the most patients after Cooch Behar, which now has 923 cases.

Malda, which had a high caseload even a few weeks back, saw its active cases fall to 291. This week, the district has added 216 cases but has seen 512 patients recover.

Meanwhile, despite increased testing, the test positivity rate continued to drop. It was 8.41 per cent on Saturday. According to the health department, a record 45,781 tests were conducted in 24 hours.

