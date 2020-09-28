Recoveries exceed new Covid cases for 8th consecutive day in Haryana

The Covid toll in Haryana reached 1331 and the fatality rate at 1.06 per cent. The case doubling rate remained at 29 days, while the Covid positivity rate was 6.72 per cent. (Representational)

FOR THE eighth consecutive day, the number of recoveries exceeded the number of new Covid cases in Haryana in the last 24 hours. On Monday, Haryana had 1,630 new cases of infection and 24 deaths, while 2,421 patients recovered.

The cumulative number of Covid patients till date in Haryana reached 1,25,412, of which 1,08,411 have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate to 86.44 per cent.

While Faridabad added another 195 new cases, Gurgaon added 261, Sonipat (102), Rewari (59), Ambala (67), Rohtak (126), Panipat (43), Karnal (37), Hisar (107), Palwal (16), Panchkula (60), Mahendragarh (52), Jhajjar (26), Bhiwani (36), Kurukshetra (163), Nuh (5), Sirsa (66), Yamunanagar (80), Fatehabad (70), Kaithal (30), Jind (20) and Charkhi Dadri (9).

Among the 24 patients who lost their lives due to Covid in last 24 hours, five died in Panchkula, four in Panipat, two each in Karnal, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad, and one each in Faridabad, Ambala, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Kurukshetra, Yamunanagar and Kaithal.

The Covid toll in Haryana reached 1331 and the fatality rate at 1.06 per cent. The case doubling rate remained at 29 days, while the Covid positivity rate was 6.72 per cent.

According to the state’s Monday bulletin, there were 15,670 active Covid patients in the state, out of which 15,464 were active for less than 11 days while 206 patients were active for a longer duration. As on Monday evening, there were 364 patients in a critical condition out of which 308 were on oxygen support while 56 were on ventilator support.

The three districts that have more than 1,000 active Covid patients are Gurgaon (2509), Faridabad (1303) and Hisar (1224).

