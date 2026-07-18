Record turnouts evidence of public trust in poll process: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Friday said the record voter participation in the recent Assembly elections reflected the trust Indian voters have in the country’s electoral system.

Addressing the first All India Media Conference organised by the EC, Kumar said the highest-ever poll participation in the recent Assembly polls demonstrated the vibrancy of Indian democracy.

He also thanked the electors for participating in the SIR. The conference was held on the theme ‘Connecting stakeholders, strengthening democracy: Role of media in elections’.