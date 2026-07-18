Record turnouts evidence of public trust in poll process: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Addressing the first All India Media Conference organised by the EC, Kumar said the highest-ever poll participation in the recent Assembly polls demonstrated the vibrancy of Indian democracy.

Written by: Himanshu Harsh
1 min readNew DelhiJul 18, 2026 05:58 AM IST
public trust in poll process, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Gyanesh Kumar, Indian express news, current affairsChief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar
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Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Friday said the record voter participation in the recent Assembly elections reflected the trust Indian voters have in the country’s electoral system.

Addressing the first All India Media Conference organised by the EC, Kumar said the highest-ever poll participation in the recent Assembly polls demonstrated the vibrancy of Indian democracy.

He also thanked the electors for participating in the SIR. The conference was held on the theme ‘Connecting stakeholders, strengthening democracy: Role of media in elections’.

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Himanshu Harsh
Himanshu Harsh

Himanshu Harsh is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, currently leading on-the-ground coverage in Bihar. With a reporting career rooted in the complexities of the National Capital Region (NCR), Himanshu specializes in the critical intersection of law, crime, and civic governance. Professional Expertise & Credentials An alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Himanshu brings a rigorous academic foundation to his investigative work. His expertise is characterized by a "ground-up" reporting style, most notably demonstrated during his extensive coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where he analyzed shifting political landscapes and grassroots sentiment. Specialized Beats Himanshu’s portfolio reflects versatility, allowing him to navigate diverse industries and social issues: Civic & Legal Affairs: Extensive experience covering the Delhi reporting beat, focusing on policy implementation and judicial impact. Automotive Industry: A technical background in reporting on India’s evolving transport and automotive sectors. Social Fabric & Human Interest: Beyond hard news, he is known for exploring the changing social dynamics of India’s urban and rural heartlands, bringing a human-centric lens to systemic issues. Personal Interests & Digital Literacy Outside the newsroom, Himanshu’s deep engagement with technology and gaming informs his understanding of digital trends and the modern information economy. A trained DJ with a passion for music, his diverse personal interests contribute to a well-rounded perspective that resonates across both traditional and digital media platforms. ... Read More

 

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