Record number of Indians visit Turkey in June; footfalls cross 27,300

August 2, 2022 4:08:09 pm
Turkey welcomed more than 27,300 Indian tourists in June following the relaxation of the Covid-19-related travel restrictions by the Mediterranean country.
In the pre-Covid era, of June 2019, over 23,800 Indian tourists had visited Turkey, according to data from Turkey Tourism.
Given that May and October are the most preferred months for Indian tourists to visit Turkiye, the all-time high volume of travellers witnessed in June indicates that this trend is likely to continue in the coming months, according to Turkiye Tourism.
Factors like the ease of procuring visas for personal and leisure travel along with the resumption of direct flights by Turkish Airlines and Indigo could be some of the factors for this spurt in demand from India, it added.
Turkiye welcomed 5.2 crore travellers in 2019, touching USD 34.5 billion in tourism revenue.
Of these, 2.3 lakh were Indian nationals, which is the highest number of Indian travellers recorded visiting Turkiye to date, the data showed.
Delhi Confidential | 'Marie Antoinette Mahua Moitra...' — small act fails to escape the eyes of BJP
D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
