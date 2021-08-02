Record 87.8 lakh doses on 31st, India meets July target

With a record 87.8 lakh doses administered on Saturday, India managed to achieve its target of providing 13.5 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses for July. In the process, the total number of vaccine doses administered in the country also crossed the 47-crore mark, the highest in the world after China. Over 10.2 crore people in the country are fully vaccinated.

India had stepped up its vaccination programme on June 21, promising to vaccinate almost everyone by the end of this year. On the first day, June 21, it had administered 87.29 lakh doses. But the number of daily doses has fluctuated wildly after that, and the average number had come down drastically by the third week of July. At one time, it seemed the country would miss its July target by a fair margin.

However, in the last six days, an average of more than 58 lakh doses were administered, bringing the final July number — 13.45 crore — within a whisker of the target set for the month. Over 43 lakh doses were given daily on an average during the month.

For a long time, Maharashtra was leading the drive, but in the last few days, UP has moved ahead, administering over 4.84 crore doses so far. Maharashtra, which has given 4.45 crore doses, however, has the largest number of fully vaccinated people — over 1 crore. West Bengal and Gujarat are next in line, followed by UP, where close 78 lakh people are now fully vaccinated.

According to information on the Our World in Data project, China has already provided more than 160 crore vaccine doses. The US has so far administered over 34 crore doses while Brazil has given 14 crore.

Over 4.14 billion doses have been administered worldwide till now, with at least 28.3% of the global population having received at least one dose, according to Our World in Data project, though there are vast disparities in vaccination numbers. Only 1.1 per cent of the population in low-income countries have received even one dose.