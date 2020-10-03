Record 3,310 coronavirus cases added as Nadia set to top 1,000 active infections

According to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 43,282 tests were conducted in 24 hours. (Representational)

The state health department on Friday reported a record rise in Covid-19 cases as 3,310 new patients were diagnosed. With this, Bengal’s case count went up to 2,63,634.

The south Bengal pandemic epicentre comprising Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly reported 58 per cent of the cases, with Kolkata and North 24 Parganas alone recording a staggering 41 per cent of the new cases by adding 1,375 infections. While the capital has 5,588 patients, the district to its north leads the list with 5,947 active cases.

These two districts also reported 27 of the 53 deaths that pushed up the statewide toll to 5,070. The active caseload jumped to 26,865, while the recovery rate took a hit as it registered just a marginal increase to 87.89 per cent.

Among the other districts, the active caseload in Paschim Medinipur district dropped to 1,108 while in Purba Medinipur it rose to 1,120. The situation is alarming in Nadia district, which has already registered 634 cases and 17 fatalities this week. Its active caseload is now up to 995.

In North Bengal, the situation is again regressing in Malda and Darjeeling districts. While the number of patients in Malda is up to 519, in Darjeeling it has risen to 677. Cooch Behar with 698 patients has the most active cases in the region.

According to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, 43,282 tests were conducted in 24 hours. The test positivity rate dropped to 7.95 per cent.

Meanwhile, the health department said 2,444 patients were still in government quarantine while 79,213 remain in home isolation. There are 1,343 people in safe homes.

