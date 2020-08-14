scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Top News

Reconsider capping rates for Covid treatment: IMA to state govt

Issued rates for ICU -- Rs 4,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 9,000 for oxygen beds, ICU without ventilators, and ICU with ventilators, respectively -- were not enough for treatment of critical Covid patients, the IMA said.

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: August 14, 2020 12:40:22 am
rajesh tope, ima, maharashtra coronavirus, maharashtra covid treatment cap, maharashtra covid treatment cost, indian express newsDr Avinash Bhondwe president of the state chapter of IMA said even the massive cost of oxygen could not be borne by government-approved rates. (Representational)

EVEN AS it called for action against violent attacks on doctors treating Covid-19 patients and other incidents of bullying in parts of Maharashtra, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Maharashtra, has demanded state Health Minister Rajesh Tope to reconsider capping rates of Covid treatment.

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president of the state chapter of IMA, along with other officials met Tope and submitted a list of demands. Dr Bhondwe said there were some serious lacunae in the government notification regarding fee charged by hospitals. Rates mentioned for Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY) scheme and other Covid management were impractical, he said.

Issued rates for ICU — Rs 4,000, Rs 7,500 and Rs 9,000 for oxygen beds, ICU without ventilators, and ICU with ventilators, respectively — were not enough for treatment of critical Covid patients, the IMA said.

Dr Bhondwe said even the massive cost of oxygen could not be borne by government-approved rates.

It has been stated in the government notification that rates for private hospitals are valid till August 31. Dr Bhondwe said, hence, newer rates should be decided in consultation with IMA to make it more practical, and to base them on actual costs.

Tope discussed all these issues with the delegation and has decided to hold a meeting regarding increment in private hospital rates. The authorities promised to renegotiate rates with IMA before August 31, read a statement issued on Thursday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 13: Latest News

Advertisement