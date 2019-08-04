CJI Ranjan Gogoi: Present times witnessing reckless behaviour by few, judiciary must deal with resilience

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Sunday stressed on the importance of the judiciary in restoring public faith in times of “belligerent and reckless behaviour by a few individuals”.

Lamenting such incidents, Gogoi expressed confidence in the country’s legal institutions in defeating them and displaying resilience to overcome “belligerence of such wayward constituents.”

“I am hopeful that such incidents would turn out to be exceptions and that the strong traditions and ethos of our institution shall always assist our stakeholders to display resilience to overcome the belligerence of such wayward constituents,” Gogoi said after laying the foundation stone of an auditorium of the Gauhati High Court, reported PTI.

Unlike government offices, Gogoi said courts were unique with multiple stakeholders converging every day to make the wheels of justice move forward, even though they might not be bound by any single hierarchy of commands.

“Today, I feel compelled to assert that judges and judicial officers must remember that public faith and confidence, on which our institution lives and survives, is largely built on the basis of orders and judgements passed by us,” PTI quoted Gogoi as saying.

Gogi, who retires as Chief Justice, on November 7 this year, has headed Supreme Court benches hearing significant cases, including the Ayodhya title dispute and the National Register of Assam.

Gogoi also pointed out that over 1,000 cases were pending in courts across the country for 50 years, while a whopping two lakh plus cases are pending for 25 years. “In India, we have a little over one thousand 50-year-old cases and above two lakh 25-year old cases,” Gogoi said.

Citing pending cases due to paucity of judges in the Supreme Court, Gogoi had written to Prime Minister Modi to consider increasing the strength of judges in the Supreme Court. The government, on July 31, decided to bring a Bill to increase the strength by 10 per cent from 30 to 33 judges apart from the Chief Justice.

