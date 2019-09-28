India objects to China’s reference to J&K and Ladakh at UNGA

Taking a strong note of China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s reference to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in his UNGA reference, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that the recent developments in the region were “entirely a matter internal” to the country, reported PTI. China raised the Kashmir issue at the UN and said that the “dispute” should be peacefully and properly addressed in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and bilateral agreements.

Raveesh Kumar said that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral part of India, adding that the Chinese side is well aware of India’s position that the recent developments were an internal matter. The MEA spokesperson said that India expects other countries to respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“No actions that would unilaterally change the status quo should be taken. As a neighbour of both India and Pakistan, China hopes to see the dispute effectively managed and stability restored to the relationship between the two sides, Wang said in his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday.

India’s decision on Kashmir last month evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian ambassador.