Karnataka assembly speaker: ‘Received only one Cong MLA resignation’

Despite two MLAs from the Congress claiming to have submitted resignations on July 1, Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar has clarified that he has received only one resignation letter through the correct process.

Two Congress MLAs — Anand Singh from Vijayanagar in Ballari and Ramesh Jharkiholi from Gokak in Belagavi — sent in their resignations on July 1.

While Singh handed his resignation to Governor Vajubhai Vala and sent a copy to the Speaker, Jharkiholi reportedly faxed his resignation letter to the Speaker’s office. The Speaker, who has expressed disappointment over the MLAs not meeting him personally, as mandated by rules, has denied receiving Jharkiholi’s resignation.

“There is only one resignation letter given to me physically by a member himself,” the Speaker said on Wednesday.

“The Speaker himself has said he has not received the resignation of Jharkiholi,” Former CM Siddaramaiah said. “Only Anand Singh has given his letter. He may withdraw it too. We are talking to him,” he said.