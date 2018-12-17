Recall Rafale order, issue contempt notice to govt: Congress to Supreme Court

A DAY after the Centre approached the Supreme Court seeking correction in its judgment in the Rafale deal, the Congress Sunday asked the apex court to recall its judgment and issue notices to the government for contempt of court and perjury, alleging the Centre had provided false information to it. The Congress also indicated it would give a notice for moving a breach of privilege against the government on the issue.

Advertising

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma claimed the Supreme Court judgment is “self-contradictory” and also had “factual inaccuracies”. On the BJP’s plan to hold 70 press conferences on the Rafale deal, he said the ruling party stands “exposed and condemned for a lie”. “They should not hold press conferences, they should go for penance,” he said.

“This is unprecedented what has happened. The government’s curative petition yesterday adds insult to the injury caused. What the government is seeking to do, instead of apologising to the Supreme Court for having committed perjury and contempt of court, it has heaped further insult on the Supreme Court by telling the Chief Justice and his fellow judges that they do not understand English,” he said.

“If you read the curative petition, it actually says that they did not understand. This is the meaning, that they misunderstood…We have a situation where the government first communicated false facts to the Supreme Court, misled the court to get a manipulated judgment and then is telling the court when this glaring error comes to the notice of everyone, that you have not understood the English,” he said.

Advertising

He said the Supreme Court should immediately recall the judgment.

“…Also it is important that the Supreme Court issues a notice of perjury to the government and the officials concerned. The Supreme Court must also issue contempt notices to the government,” Sharma said.

He said there is no ground for the Supreme Court to consider the government’s correction plea after what it has done. He said the government’s conduct and its credentials are under dark shadow.

“The government has also in the process of misleading the Supreme Court committed a grave act of the breach of privilege of Parliament, which is sovereign. The government, therefore, is guilty of breaching the privileges of all the members of Parliament by having claimed that the CAG has examined and given its report which has been further scrutinised by the PAC… all of this is false,” he added.