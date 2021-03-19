Rebuked over ‘making advances’ to woman, man stabs her father to death

scorecardresearch
Friday, March 19, 2021
By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
March 19, 2021 5:50:00 am
vadodara newsVadodara police on Thursday arrested a person for allegedly stabbing a man to death over being chastised for making “indecent advances” to the latter’s 21-year-old daughter.

Vadodara police on Thursday arrested a person for allegedly stabbing a man to death over being chastised for making “indecent advances” to the latter’s 21-year-old daughter. Police said the accused, Varun alias Arun Patel, a resident of Ramdevpir Chawl in Karelibaug area of the city, allegedly stabbed Devji Solanki on Thursday for rebuking Patel.

According to the police, hours before Patel stabbed Solanki to death, on Thursday evening, he tried to accost Solanki’s daughter, the youngest of his seven children. The woman allegedly rejected his advances for a friendship and returned home. She complained about it to her parents, who then immediately stormed to Patel’s house in the adjacent lane and rebuked him in front of his family.

Solanki and his wife returned home and were about to sleep, when Patel barged into their home, wielding a knife. “In an instant, he stabbed Solanki in his stomach, leading to the rupture important veins, causing heavy bleeding. The family raised an alarm, the neighbours gathered and helped take Solanki to a hospital but he was declared dead on arrival,” said RA Jadeja, inspector of Karelibaug police station.

The FIR lodged at Karelibaug police station has booked Patel for culpable homicide amounting to murder under Section 302 of the IPC as well as relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Patel, who works as a shoe seller, was nabbed Thursday evening and will be formally arrested after Covid test.

