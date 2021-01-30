Rebel Trinamool leader Rajib Banerjee to meet Amit Shah in Delhi today

A day after he resigned as Trinamool Congress MLA, former state minister Rajib Banerjee said he will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday and “possibly join the BJP”.

Speaking to reporters, Banerjee said, “After I resigned as an MLA and gave up my primary membership of the TMC, I got a call from the Union Home Ministry. Honourable Union Minister Amit Shah invited me to meet him in Delhi today. Party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya also reached out to me. I

felt that I should respond to his appeal. Therefore, I have decided to meet him today. After meeting him, I will possibly join the BJP. I will always work for the development of the state.”

Sources said Shah has sent a special flight for Banerjee to take him to the national capital.

Sources added that TMC MLA Baishali Dalmiya who has been expelled from the party, TMC leaders Rathin Chakraborty and Prabir Ghoshal are likely to take the same flight and join the BJP along with Banerjee.

Banerjee, who resigned as state minister on January 22, gave up his primary membership of TMC and also resigned as TMC MLA yesterday.

“For the development of Bengal, both state and Centre must work together. At present, it is the need of the hour to join the BJP. I want nothing but development for the state and its people,” said Banerjee.