Rebel Congress MLAs want Centre as party in case before Rajasthan HC

The Jaipur bench of the Rajasthan High Court.

Rebel Congress MLA from Todabhim in Karauli, Prithviraj Meena, has asked the Rajasthan High Court that the Union government be made a party in the matter being heard by the court concerning the notice sent by Assembly Speaker CP Joshi to 19 rebel MLAs led by former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

In an impleadment application, Meena has prayed that the Union government be made a party through the Secretary of Ministry of Law and Justice (Dept. of Legal Affairs) “in the interest of justice and law.”

Meena has said that by way of the accompanying petition, the petitioners – 19 MLAs – have challenged the constitutional validity of the Para 2 (1) (a) of the Schedule Ten of the Constitution of India.

“The constitutional validity to the same was made pursuant to an amendment application that came to be allowed by this Honourable Court.

In view of the above and since the constitutional validity of the provisions of the Constitution of India are under challenge, The Union of India is required to be made a party to the present proceedings,” he said.

He said “That no prejudice shall be caused to any party in case Union of India is made as a party to the present proceedings as no order has been passed by the court and that the applicants-petitioners are likely to suffer irreparable injury and heavy loss, in case Union of India is not made a party.”

