Rebel Congress MLA seeks probe into Rae Bareli Trust, writes to EO

Aditi Singh is an MLA from Rae Bareli

Rebel Congress MLA Aditi Singh on Monday said that she has written a letter to Director General of Economic Offence Wing Rajendra Pal Singh, demanding a probe into the alleged irregularities in functioning of Kamla Nehru Educational Society in Rae Bareli.

Alleging it to be a “fake society”, the Rae Bareli MLA said, “The Trust was given land in the late 1970s on a 30-year lease for educational purpose. It is a very costly land and is spread in bigahs. While they did not use it for the purpose it was given… they are trying to sell it, which is wrong. Moreover, there are over 112 families living on the land for over 30 years.”

“My fight is for both – against the fraudulent methods of the Trust and also for over 100 families. Though they do not own the land but they have been living there for decades,” Singh, who has snapped ties with the Congress, told The Indian Express.

She also hit out at her party “colleagues and seniors”, saying that while they question PM Cares Fund, they shy away from maintaining “transparency and accountability in their own family-run societies”.

The Trust once had prominent Congress leaders like Uma Shankar Dixit as well as Sheila Kaul, the sister-in-law of Jawahar Lal Nehru, as its members.

However, Congress district president of Rae Bareli, Pankaj Tiwari said that he had no idea about the current Trust members as it has got nothing to do with the party.

“There should not be any politics over it. The matter is under litigation and the High court had ordered to vacate the land. While we also want the government to do something about the families, who have been living there for ages, but we cannot say much as the party has got nothing to do with the Trust,” Tiwari said.

Sources said that most of the original members of the Trust were not alive.

