Rebel BJP MP from Haryana Raj Kumar Saini forms new party

Almost a year after hinting at formation of a new party, rebel BJP MP from Haryana’s Kurukshetra Raj Kumar Saini on Friday launched his political outfit Loktanter Suraksha Party.

Saini said they will celebrate the foundation day of the new party at Panipat on September 2.

Saini had first hinted at formation a new party at a rally in Jind in November 2017, apart from projecting himself for the chief ministership. He had spoken several times about his new political outfit fielding candidates for all 10 Lok Sabha and 90 Assembly seats in the state.

Saini, however, said he was not going to quit BJP as of now. “Today, the BJP is at the mark of 268 (Lok Sabha MPs)… If mid-term polls are held tomorrow, I may be blamed for the same. Why should I take that blame?” he said when asked why he did not quit BJP if he did not like its policies.

Saini has been a vocal opponent of protests by Jats for reservation.

