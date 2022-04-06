Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu takes over as Admiral Superintendent of Visakhapatnam Naval Dockyard

Rear Admiral Sanjay Sadhu, NM, took over as the Admiral Superintendent of Visakhapatnam’s Naval Dockyard from Rear Admiral IB Uthaiah, AVSM, VSM, during a formal ceremony held on Wednesday.

Rear Admiral Uthaiah has taken over as Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at Eastern Naval Command.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

In his career spanning over 34 years, Rear Admiral Sadhu has held several prestigious operational, dockyard, design and staff appointments. He served onboard the aircraft carrier Viraat for five years, tenanting two appointments, including that of Engineer Officer, and has also served onboard frontline frigates INS Dunagiri and INS Brahmaputra.

The Rear Admiral was commissioned into the Indian Navy in November, 1987. The Flag Officer holds an undergraduate degree in marine engineering, a masters in mechanical engineering and has also taken an M.Phil in defence and strategic studies.

Prior to taking over as the Admiral Superintendent, he held the positions of Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at Eastern Naval Command and Additional Director General (Submarine Design Group) at Integrated Headquarters Ministry of Defence (Navy).

His other key appointments included Principal Director Aircraft Carrier Projects, Additional General Manager (Production) at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, Commodore Superintendent at Naval Ship Repair Yard (Karwar), and Commodore (Marine Engineering) at Integrated Headquarters Ministry of Defence (Navy).

The Admiral is an alumnus of the Naval War College and was awarded the prestigious Nao Sena Medal (NM) by the President of India in 2016.