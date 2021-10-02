Real patriotism is contributing to nation’s development, says Amit Shah

Most Indians may not get the opportunity to die for the country, but by dedicating themselves to the development of the nation, they can live for the country and that is real patriotism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Saturday. The minister was addressing an Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme organised by the National Security Guard (NSG) in which he received Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) teams that completed a month-long cycle rally traversing 41,000 km across the country. He also flagged off a car rally by the NSG.

“I want to tell the youth that we were all born after Independence. Probably we will not have the honour to die for the country, but we have the opportunity to live for the country. Can we live our life for the country? It does not require any special sacrifice. Just ensure your contribution in the development of the country. Start walking on the road to development that has been built under the leadership of Modiji,” Shah said.

The home minister said the PM had set several such goals for the country and counted Atmanirbhar Bharat as one among them. “Why can’t this country become self-independent and live with pride and its head held high. If our youth, scientists and technocrats join, it is all possible. All that is happening in the world, can happen in India as well. We have to move forward with this self-confidence,” he said.

On Make in India, Shah said, “Why shouldn’t India become the manufacturing hub of the world? The youth must associate themselves with the goal to have Made in India products all over the world. All these goals are the road to patriotism. Doctors should dedicate themselves to protecting the health of every Indian under the PM Ayushman Bharat scheme. Every business and every farmer must associate with the Make in India campaign. These are all opportunities. The PM has given these options to serve the country.”

The objective of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign, which involves hundreds of programmes across the country to celebrate the 75th year of India’s Independence, was to inspire the youth to dedicate themselves to the nation’s development, he said.

“Between 1857 and 1947, several unknown martyrs made the supreme sacrifice. There are many martyrs whose names are not there in any list. This is an attempt to remember the many unknown freedom fighters and rekindle the undying story of India’s freedom struggle. And through this, the attempt is to rekindle the feeling of patriotism in the youth and link it to the development of the country,” Shah said.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birthday, Shah said the two had left an indelible mark on India’s history in the 20th century.

“It was a unique freedom struggle where no violence was used. Slowly 30 crore people got behind him (Gandhi) and India secured Independence. Similarly, Lal Bahadur Shastri changed the paradigm of Indian security. Under his leadership India fought the 1965 war. His slogan of Jai Jawan Jai Kisan continues to be relevant,” Shah said.

He said the current year is an opportunity to take an oath for India’s bright future, for a better position in the world, for rekindling hope in our hearts and to put things into action with our hard work.

“If 130 crore Indians take one oath each, imagine what strength can be built. If everyone takes one step, we walk 130 crore steps. If a child decides that I will never violate traffic rules, can you imagine how much discipline will be there in the country? If every youth decides that I will not waste even a grain of food on my plate, can you imagine how much food can be saved? If a trader decides that I will pay all my taxes honestly, can you imagine what it can achieve,” Shah said.

It is the responsibility of every Indian to prepare the road for India’s development, he pointed out. “If we do this, when we complete 100 years of Independence, we will emerge as a big power in the world. Through all these small programmes we intend to inspire the nation,” he said.