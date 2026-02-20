‘Real Kerala story’: 22 km from worst-hit village, township for Wayanad landslide survivors set for inauguration

The inauguration of the first phase of the township, which has come up in the Kalpetta municipality of Wayanad district, will take place on February 25.

The first phase of a township, built for survivors of the devastating landslide that left 298 dead and hundreds more homeless in Kerala’s Wayanad in 2024, will be inaugurated next week.

The inauguration of the first phase of the township, which has come up in the Kalpetta municipality of Wayanad district, will take place on February 25. As many as 178 families are set to get newly constructed houses as part of the first phase.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will distribute title deeds to the beneficiaries, who had lost their dwellings in the landslide that took place on July 30, 2024.

An official communication from the Wayanad district administration said houses were constructed on seven cents (3,049.2 square feet) of land, with a built-up area of 1,000 square feet. They are single-storey structures.