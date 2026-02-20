‘Real Kerala story’: 22 km from worst-hit village, township for Wayanad landslide survivors set for inauguration

In the first phase of the township, which has come up in Kalpetta municipality, 178 families are set to get newly constructed houses

Written by: Shaju Philip
2 min readThiruvanananthapuramFeb 20, 2026 08:00 AM IST
The inauguration of the first phase of the township, which has come up in the Kalpetta municipality of Wayanad district, will take place on February 25.
The first phase of a township, built for survivors of the devastating landslide that left 298 dead and hundreds more homeless in Kerala’s Wayanad in 2024, will be inaugurated next week.

The inauguration of the first phase of the township, which has come up in the Kalpetta municipality of Wayanad district, will take place on February 25. As many as 178 families are set to get newly constructed houses as part of the first phase.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will distribute title deeds to the beneficiaries, who had lost their dwellings in the landslide that took place on July 30, 2024.

An official communication from the Wayanad district administration said houses were constructed on seven cents (3,049.2 square feet) of land, with a built-up area of 1,000 square feet. They are single-storey structures.

For the township, the government acquired 64.4705 hectares of land from a private estate to construct 410 houses, where 1,662 people will live. Construction of the remaining houses is going on and will be completed before the monsoon, officials said.

The township is about 22 km away from Chooralmala, one of the villages worst hit by the landslide. The township will have a road network, a well-equipped health centre, an anganwadi, a public market, and community centres, with a multipurpose hall, playground, library, sports club, and an open-air theatre, officials said.

Referring to rebuilding the lives of survivors as a “real Kerala story” of compassion and care, Vijaan said on the social media platform X, “This is not merely an inauguration. It is a solemn declaration that we honour our word and rebuild together. When disaster struck, and families lost everything, we resolved that Kerala would stand united and restore hope. Even though the support that was rightfully due did not fully come our way, we chose not to wait.”

Story continues below this ad

“This journey was not easy. There were obstacles, doubts and attempts to diminish the effort. But the people stood firmly with the government of Kerala, and together, we pressed forward without retreat. What rises in Kalpetta is not just a township. It is dignity restored. It is collective resolve in action. It is Kerala’s unbreakable spirit,” he said.

Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Live Blog
