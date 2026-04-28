‘Real Kerala story’: With puja and festivities, Indian Union Muslim League hands over new houses to 51 Wayanad families

Fifty-one families, whose homes were washed away in the 2024 Wayanad landslide tragedy, on Monday moved into new houses built as part of the Indian Union Muslim League’s rehabilitation project.

Images of people belonging to different faiths being ushered into their new homes with their religious rituals went viral online, with many, including social media handles affiliated to IUML ally Congress, calling this the “real Kerala story”.

Of those rehabilitated on Monday, 14 families were from the Hindu community. Lamps were lit and pujas were conducted at their homes as they moved in.

The new houses were built at Muttil in Wayanad. Each 1,060-square-foot, single-storey house is built on eight cents (around 3,485 square feet) of land. As part of the IUML’s project, each house was also furnished, and the families were provided with a grocery kit.