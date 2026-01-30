Corporate employee to real estate mogul – who is CJ Roy, who shot himself dead when IT officials were at his office?

Roy’s Confident Group had projects spanning from Kerala and Karnataka to Dubai and the US

Written by: Kiran Parashar, Shaju Philip
3 min readBengaluru, ThiruvananthapuramJan 30, 2026 08:52 PM IST
Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, CJ Roy, Confident Group,On Friday, CJ Roy allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his Langford Road office in Bengaluru, when Income Tax (IT) officials were there. (Photo: Instagram/CJ Roy)
Make us preferred source on Google

A bright student and a beneficiary of the IT boom in Bengaluru, Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, or CJ Roy as he was popularly called, made his way from being a corporate employee to a real estate mogul, a man who named his company while in a bathroom and built it into a 43-million-square-foot empire.

On Friday, Roy allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself at his Langford Road office in Bengaluru, when Income Tax (IT) officials were there. Income Tax sources claimed they had gone to Roy’s office to wrap up the raids that had been held earlier. They claimed this is procedural and that some of the questions he was asked had upset him.

As per the Kerala real estate regulatory authority, 20 projects by Roy’s firm are in progress in various Kerala district headquarters alone, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode, Malappuram and Thrissur.

Kerala-born Roy has been a resident of Bengaluru since childhood and studied in St Joseph’s Indian High School. Afterwards, he took up a job in BPL, which manufactured televisions at the time, and later joined TVS Electronics.

Roy also worked with Hewlett-Packard, from which he resigned in 1997 to try and become an entrepreneur. He pursued an MBA course and started the Confident Group in 2005.

He once told an interviewer that his mother influenced him to get into real estate. In 2001, Roy bought land in Sarjapura, now an IT corridor but then an underdeveloped area that carried a value of Rs 5-6 lakh per acre. Today, the land value is about Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per square foot.

Roy started his business in Bengaluru before expanding it to Kerala and Dubai. His son takes care of the Dubai projects.

Story continues below this ad

Over the past two decades, he has completed over 165 projects. Roy claimed his company was a zero-debt business model and had diversified beyond real estate into hospitality, entertainment, education, golfing, retail, and international trading.

In another interview, Roy once said he decided to name the company Confident Group, inspired by names such as Prestige and Reliance. He was sitting in the bathroom at the time.

In recent years, he had been involved in the joint development of properties, where he would provide the land, and developers would execute the projects.

Outside of work, Roy is a trained magician and a luxury car aficionado. He has also produced several films, salvaging projects that are facing a crisis, and sponsored TV shows.

Story continues below this ad

His first production was Casanova, a big-budget film from 2012. In 2021, he was part of the production of Mohanlal-starrer Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. Last year, he produced Tovino Thomas-starrer Identity. Roy was also known as much for his luxury cars as he was for his social welfare activities.

 

Shaju Philip
Shaju Philip

Shaju Philip is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, where he leads the publication's coverage from Kerala. With over 25 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political, religious, and developmental landscape of South India. Expertise, Experience, and Authority Decades of Regional Specialization: Shaju has spent more than two decades documenting the "Kerala Model" of development, its complex communal dynamics, and its high-stakes political environment. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive reporting portfolio includes: Political & Governance Analysis: In-depth tracking of the LDF and UDF coalitions, the growth of the BJP in the state, and the intricate workings of the Kerala administration. Crime & Investigative Journalism: Noted for his coverage of high-profile cases such as the gold smuggling probe, political killings, and the state’s counter-terrorism efforts regarding radicalization modules. Crisis Management: He has led ground-level reporting during major regional crises, including the devastating 2018 floods, the Nipah virus outbreaks, and the Covid-19 pandemic response. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Confident Group, C J Roy, Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, Income Tax,
IT officials at his office, Confident Group chairman CJ Roy shoots himself dead
mardaani 3 review
Mardaani 3 movie review: Rani Mukerji returns, but familiarity dulls the impact
Karnataka teen cricket commentary
‘999 missed calls from Star Sports’: Teen from Karnataka compared to Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri as his cricket commentary goes viral
WPL 2026 Today 16th Match, GG vs MI Live Score: (BCCI Photo)
GG vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
Live Blog
Advertisement
Advertisement