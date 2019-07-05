Real danger to Kashmir is not from Pakistan but from Kashmiri leaders: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena on Thursday said that the real danger to Kashmir is not from Pakistan but from Kashmiri leaders who, it said, are the enemies of Kashmiri people. Party mouthpiece Saamana said that the main issue in Kashmir is not the Assembly polls but the abrogation of Article 370.

In an editorial in Saamana, it said that the Jammu and Kashmir issue is not in Pakistan but in our country. Justifying the extension of Presidential Rule in Jammu and Kashmir, it said, “The environment in the Valley will be made normal. The main issue in Kashmir is not the polls but the abrogation of Article 370.”

It criticised Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti for their stand against the abrogation of Article 370.

“The people who are saying — Keep Kashmir independent without following Indian laws and Constitution, we have nothing to do with Kashmir and if you don’t pamper us, we are ready to sit on the lap of Pakistan — need to understand that the government is led by PM Narendra Modi in Delhi. The days of buying peace in Kashmir has gone,” said the editorial.

The Sena said that development works worth crores have been taking place in Jammu and Kashmir under Modi and the previous governments as well. “To generate employment, the industries need to come and tourism business should be run smoothly. To increase the trade and industry in Kashmir, the laws need to be changed and Article 370 needs to be abrogated,” the editorial said.

The Sena further said that leaders like Dr Farooq Abdullah have become a burden for the country and Mehbooba Mufti’s hatred against India keeps coming out.

“She made a controversial statement on the Indian cricket team’s defeat against England due to the saffron jersey. Her pain is that Pakistan went out of the World Cup due to India’s defeat… Such leaders are the enemies of the Kashmiri people. The real danger to Kashmir is not from Pakistan but from such leaders. Modi has crushed the hood of the Pakistani snake and it is now time to break these scorpions,” it said.