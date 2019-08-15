Ready to visit J&K without any condition, Rahul Gandhi tells Governor Satya Pal Malik

A day after Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to play politics by seeking to visit the region with a delegation of Opposition leaders, the senior Congress leader on Wednesday said he was willing to visit without any conditions.

Rahul had on Tuesday accepted Governor Malik’s invitation to visit the Union Territory but had asked him to ensure that he and a delegation of Opposition leaders are given the “freedom to travel and meet the people, mainstream leaders and our soldiers stationed over there”. The Governor said he had never invited the Congress leader with “so many pre-conditions”.

On Wednesday, Rahul said he was willing to visit the Union Territory without any condition. “Dear Maalik ji, I saw your feeble reply to my tweet. I accept your invitation to visit Jammu & Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached. When can I come?,” he tweeted.

Dear Maalik ji, I saw your feeble reply to my tweet. I accept your invitation to visit Jammu & Kashmir and meet the people, with no conditions attached. When can I come? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2019

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, meanwhile, said the “J&K Governor’s invitation to Rahul Gandhi was never a sincere invitation” and argued that “it was a tool of propaganda”.