Ready to tackle possible third Covid wave, claims Mohali admin

The Mohali district administration on Wednesday claimed that it had put in place ample preparations to tackle the arrival of a possible third wave of Covid-19.

Apart from asking private hospitals to increase the number of beds, the district administration has also almost completed the work of installing six oxygen plants in government health hubs with the help of some private players.

An official told The Indian Express that one such oxygen plant shall be installed with the help of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Canadian embassy. The oxygen plants shall come in government hospitals in Kharar, Derabassi and Dhakoli, and Phase VI Civil Hospital.

Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC), Girish Dayalan, said that Mohali civil hospital shall be able to accommodate around 300 L-2 patients in case of any emergency and all the arrangements for the same shall be completed by September 15.

The DC added that around 30 private hospitals in the district had been told to increase their bed capacities so that in case patients started pouring in from other districts, then the rush could be tackled without inconveniencing local patients.

Speaking further, the Deputy told The Indian Express that at present they are planning to increase 20-25 beds in each government hospital in the district.

Mohali had witnessed around 68,000 Covid-19 cases so far, the highest in the Tricity.